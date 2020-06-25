“The bean market continues to try and push lower having three significant down days in the last six sessions,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Yet on all three days, prices finished in the upper range of the daily price movement and in most cases finished near the high of the day. That tells us traders are still looking to buy soybeans on a break.”
“The soy complex slumped on favorable conditions for the crop to grow, reports that many fields look pretty darn good and ideas of additional acreage planted to beans,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Crop conditions are expected to improve from last week in Monday’s crop progress/conditions report.”