The soybean market is going to be dealing with skepticism on the Phase 1 deal, which sparked significant selling after the official signing ceremony. “Soybean prices dropped to an almost one month low overnight due to skepticism that China will make the allotted purchases of U.S agricultural goods that they had promised,” Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging said.
The soybean market “seemed to buy the rumor and sell the fact,” Stewart-Peterson said of the post Phase 1 signing trade. “The key now is whether or not China will make purchases soon enough, or if the market will focus its attention on South American weather, which had a favorable forecast,” they said. They noted that the drop through support levels yesterday may have more cash selling as well, as people may hedge their bets on November’s contract.
Exports: The USDA reported the sale of 180,000 tonnes of soybean cake and meal set for delivery to the Philippines for the current marketing year.