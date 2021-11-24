Soybeans were lower under pressure from weakening soybean meal prices, according to CHS Hedging.
Soy oil traded higher but news that Brazilian soy meal is about $50 discount compared to U.S. meal was a factor, according to ADM Investor Services.
