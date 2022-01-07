 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Soybeans

Soybeans are lower on talk of rains in dry areas of South America late next week, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Brazil’s soybean crop is down 10 to 15 million metric tons versus USDA, Argentina is down 5 million tons and total South American crop is down 20 millions tons.

Two more industry estimates for Brazil soybeans were out on Thursday. AgRural pegs the crop at 133.4 million metric tons versus the prior forecast of 144.7 million tons, and AgResource sees the harvest at 131.04 million metric tons versus 141.03 previously. Last year’s crop exceeded 137 million tons.

