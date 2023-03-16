People are also reading…
“The soy complex was mixed today with soybeans following bean oil higher, while meal moved lower as concerns about the depth of ASF in China has stoked concerns over exports to meet their feed demand,” Total Farm Marketing said. “In the finance and banking sector, fears seemed to be quelled today after the Swiss National Bank said they would loan to Credit Suisse bank.”
“May soybeans filled their March 1st gap before reversing higher,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “November soybeans formed a nearly textbook Doji pattern, which often precedes a change in trend. BAGE reduced their estimate of Argentina’s soybean production 4 mmt, to 25 mmt. USDA is currently 33 mmt.”