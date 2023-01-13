People are also reading…
The soybean market is lower this morning as both products are lower led down by the soy oil, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said this morning. He expects that trend to continue today.
While most of the USDA data may carry a bearish tilt, the fact that the range for the Dec 1 stocks is 378 million bushels leaves the price impact potentially volatile. Support for March soybeans is at $14.94 and $14.85, with $15.09 3/4 and $15.24 1/4 as resistance, The Hightower Report said today.