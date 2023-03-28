People are also reading…
The trends are still mostly down in this market. Reports from Brazil show that basis levels there are under pressure due to the large crop being harvested now. However, the basis might get higher later in the marketing period as total South American production is probably about the same as last year., according to Jack Scoville of Price Futures Group.
May crude oil has risen nearly 9 dollars a barrel in the past 7 days, which has given support to bean oil and other veg oils, according to Total Farm Marketing.