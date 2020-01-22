Soybeans “stabilized today” as open interest is increasing, Virginia McGathey of McGathey Commodities said. She said Brazilian supply expansion is helping the market move lower, but the increased open interest is giving hopes for the recent fall in soybeans slowing down.
The soybean market failed to hold onto its early strength today, The Hightower Report said, hitting a 5 ½ week low before bouncing higher for a “moderate loss.” Hightower added that a lack of fresh Chinese import business following the Phase 1 deal continues to be a source of headwinds on the soy complex.”