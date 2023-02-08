People are also reading…
Despite talk of lower U.S. soybean exports vs latest USDA estimate, USDA may decide to keep U.S. exports unchanged today due to fact U.S. soybean export commit is running 5% higher than last year. Traders will also be watching today if USDA lowers Argentina soybean crop, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said today.
A higher meal market is bringing soybeans up. March looks to recover some of its losses from this week while November is bumping up against its 100-day average, said Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging. “Price action ahead of the report may stay in the green and according to report estimates, may stay there after the report,” he said.