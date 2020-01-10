“It was a surprise they raised the bean yields and dropped the acreage,” John Payne of Daniels Trading said. Overall, there wasn’t a big change, he said, as the report “didn’t touch on Chinese intentions.
However, continued ideas of increased demand will support soybeans despite what Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging called a “neutral/negative” USDA report today. “Export and below trade estimates,” she added.
U.S. carryout numbers from today’s USDA report came in at 475 mln bushels for soybeans, slightly above the average trade guess of 424 mln bushels. World carryout is at 96.67 mmt.