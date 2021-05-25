Soybean futures had “uneven trade,” despite being firm overnight, Total Farm Marketing said. With soybean oil stabilizing “This could be a bell weather signal for the complex,” they said. “New crop beans gained on old crop yesterday amid talk that some ridging could develop later this summer across parts of the U.S. Midwest.”
Soybean plantings are at 75% complete, nearly 20 points above the 5-year average going into the last week of May.
“Soybeans opened the evening session higher and have been able to hold that momentum,” Pattie Uhrich of CHS Hedging said.