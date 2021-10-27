Brazilian truckers enter a third day of striking due to high fuel prices, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The farmers there have 36% of their bean crop planted amid growing production estimates. Look for bean futures to remain uneven in the face of old crop demand uncertainty and 2022 planting intentions.
The Brazilian soybean crop is pegged at 144 million metric tons, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. The crop is off to a better-than-average start. Soil moisture is available everywhere. “Brazil as all the potential in the world for a record soybean crop,” Vaclavik said.