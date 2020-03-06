“The soy complex was weaker on spillover weakness in the energy and equity markets,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “The meal market did manage to pop into positive territory by the close. China continues to purchase SA bean over US beans, despite reduced tariff on US Beans to China and their commitment to purchase increased beans from the US.”
“A slumping Brazilian currency has given that nation's soybeans a competitive advantage in the global export markets, and that was a source of pressure going into the weekend,” the Hightower Report said. “Dry weather over many Brazilian growing areas will help with their harvesting, and that also weighed on the soy complex.”