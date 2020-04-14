Soybean price traded lower, with the May contract closing below its $8.50 support level, Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said.
“Prices slumped from reports of Chinese bean imports for March were at 4.28 mmt, the lowest since February 2015. Prices also suffer from another record crop from Brazil and active farmer selling,” Heesch said.
“Slower demand for soybean oil is one of the main bearish developments for soybeans lately,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The Brazilian real was down hard yesterday and is soft again today but is being partially offset by the lower U.S. dollar. South American farmers have had dry weather to aid in harvest activities.”