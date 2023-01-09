People are also reading…
“The soybean complexed closed mixed with soybeans and meal lower, while soybean oil was slightly higher,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Export inspections at 53 mln bu. were in line with expectations, down 2.5% from the previous week. YTD inspections are down 5% from year ago, in line with the current USDA forecast.”
“Argentina’s weather remains a focus for the market with conditions still hot and dry over the weekend,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Brazil’s northern regions may see some harvest delays in the next few days as rains are expected there, while the southern regions are still hot and dry.”