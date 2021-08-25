Soybean futures eased overnight after posting a relatively big rally on Tuesday, Total Farm Marketing said.
“All in all, the bean market is forging a sideways pattern as the trade awaits final production results from the U.S. 2021 crop,” TFM said.
Forecasts for beneficial moisture across the Northern Plains this and next week caused soybean values to consolidate overnight.
“Losses were limited from strength on oil markets, improved demand and declining crop conditions,” Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said.