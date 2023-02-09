Related to this story

Most Popular

Soybeans

On Monday analysts were watching global news and exports. “The US shot down another Chinese surveillance balloon off the coast of South Caroli…

Soybeans

The soy complex will further monitor political tensions and forecasts in South America, CHS Hedging said. “Argentina’s weather looks dry for t…

Soybeans

“South American weather will continue to be a driving factor in the soybean complex, and prices should see support from Argentina’s production…

Soybeans

U.S. soybean inspections were very strong last week, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. USDA reported that a total of 68 million bushels wer…

Soybeans

Despite talk of lower U.S. soybean exports vs latest USDA estimate, USDA may decide to keep U.S. exports unchanged today due to fact U.S. soyb…