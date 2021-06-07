Soybean planting was moving closer to being complete, despite weather delays in some parts of the country. “Soybean plantings were reported at 90% complete versus the average trade estimate of 92%,” Michaela White, with CHS Hedging, said. “Soybean conditions were reported at 67% good to excellent versus the average trade estimate of 70%.”
“Weekly US soybean exports were near 8 mln bu.,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Season to date exports are near 2,082 mln bu. vs 1,315 last year. USDA goal is 2,280 vs 1,682 last year. Most are looking for US to keep US 2020/21 soybean carryout near 120 mln bu. and 21/22 at 140.”