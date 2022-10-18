People are also reading…
The major caveat for soybeans is South America – namely Brazil – which is on tap to produce a record crop! And demand is very sluggish despite excellent Monday inspections announced last week! After the first, SA could become THE export source due to favorable prices, according to William D. Moore of Agmaster.
Transportation issues on the Mississippi River, fears of a rail strike ahead and very active harvest weather helped trigger selling pressure on beans, according to The Hightower Report.