“Soybeans traded lower on concern over demand,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Informa will release their May crop report numbers for 2020 on May 5. They currently estimate US 2020 planted acres near 83.5 mln… Quick planting of the US crop is well ahead of last year and could offer resistance to prices.”
Energy markets and the trade outlook helped push markets lower Tuesday. “The soybean market struggled, trading lower in sympathy with the crude oil market,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Planting progress is off to a good start in the US. Weakness in the Brazilian Real continues to temper US export prospects.”