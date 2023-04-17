People are also reading…
Soybeans made progress throughout the day Monday. “The soybean market was higher to start overnight and continued to gain steam throughout the day,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Slow Argentina farmer selling after their soy dollar program start and a strong NOPA crush helped give soybeans strength.”
“Soybeans closed significantly higher today as tight on hand supplies and the deterioration of Argentina’s crop due to drought supports the market,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The USDA’s representative in Buenos Aires lowered its estimate for Argentina’s crop even further today to just 23.7 mmt, the lowest levels in 24 years and way below USDA’s latest estimate at 27 mmt.”