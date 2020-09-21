“Soybean futures traded back below Fridays lows,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Heavy fund selling dropped to levels where there may be end user buying. Key will be if China Sino Grain shows up as a buyer of US soybeans for their reserves at these lower prices. There was talk that China may have washed out some US sorghum sales for a profit.”
“Export inspections at 48 mln bushels were supportive,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Year to date has 131 mln bushels inspected, up 65% from last year at this time. The most recent USDA report indicated yearly sales are forecasted at 2.125 bln bushels, up over 25% from last year. It will take a continued strong start to the export season to maintain a pace to meet USDA projections.”