World vegetable oil prices continue to trade higher and many making new contract highs, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. China is said to be a buyer of April-May Malaysian palm oil. Brazil soybean harvest is near 35%. Central yields are lower than expected. South yields are improving as harvest advances. Brazil soybean export values continue to drop due to lack of new China buying.
Soybeans continue to charge higher as the trade looks at a tight U.S. balance sheet, and slow harvest pace in Brazil, said Michaela White of CHS Hedging. Meanwhile, a private analytics firm raised their estimate for the 2020/2021 Brazilian soybean crop from 133 million metric tons to 136 million tons.