 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soybeans

Soybeans

World vegetable oil prices continue to trade higher and many making new contract highs, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. China is said to be a buyer of April-May Malaysian palm oil. Brazil soybean harvest is near 35%. Central yields are lower than expected. South yields are improving as harvest advances. Brazil soybean export values continue to drop due to lack of new China buying.

Soybeans continue to charge higher as the trade looks at a tight U.S. balance sheet, and slow harvest pace in Brazil, said Michaela White of CHS Hedging. Meanwhile, a private analytics firm raised their estimate for the 2020/2021 Brazilian soybean crop from 133 million metric tons to 136 million tons.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The United States may turn to imported soybeans this year to supplement tight domestic supplies, but large planting this spring by U.S. farmer…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said much of the trade is focused on money flow and South America, which is behind pace in their harvest. “R…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The slow harvest in Brazil “coupled with rain in the forecast” is helping U.S. soybean numbers move higher in the overnight trade, CHS Hedging…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

  • Updated

The soybean market should be choppier today “as charts consolidate,” CHS Hedging said. “We have much to go through yet in 2021 with a very tig…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybeans traded higher on harvest delays in Brazil where harvest progress was last reported at 15 percent complete, according to CHS Hedging.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News