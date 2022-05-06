Only old-crop bean weekly exports were above expectations Thursday, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. Other demand news shows more bean crush demand as record margins have one crush plant in Illinois raising its current basis bean bid to +.75 to a cash price of $17.20.
Headlines suggest the selloff in the stock markets and China’s COVID-led lockdowns that will slow their economy, combined with seasonal U.S. planting progress is acting as a drag on the bean complex heading into the weekend, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The lockdown could slow China’s veg oil demand and soybean imports.