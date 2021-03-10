Soy futures start the midweek session 14 to 20 cents lower after overnight trades, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. Chinese soybean futures dropped sharply on Wednesday, as did their Shanghai stock market. Preliminary OI data shows rolling of positions from May to July, but only minor short covering across the soy board.
Some feel lower Brazil soybean export prices could suggest a bigger crop and potential imports to the United States, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Still poor logistics and late harvest is adding to load out woes.