The entire bean complex was hammered Thursday and this week as collapsing world vegetable oil and bean meal prices piled on the wetter forecasts, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. Chinese COVID lockdowns and developing trade and political friction are the main negative demand factors.
Global vegetable oil markets remain under pressure. Today could mark the 11th consecutive lower close for the soybean oil market, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Malaysian palm oil futures fell sharply overnight.