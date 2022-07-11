 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Soybeans

People are also reading…

Soybeans continued their recovery, supported by weather forecasts for hot, dry weather in many areas, but did see a selloff at closing time with some maps showing rain chances. “Soybeans joined in on the weather market action, with a selloff into the close, but like corn they kept the overnight gap open,” Jim Warren with CHS Hedging, said.

“Word that China will lockdown some areas due to new cases of Covid offered resistance,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Noon GFS map added rains for central US Midwest also offered resistance. Our weather guy doubts rains will fall there this weekend. Fact USDA could lower US 2022 soybean acres and US 2022/23 carryout offered late support.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Soybeans

Soybean markets are finishing near their highs on a strong start to the week. November’s contract filled the chart gap made on Thursday, finis…

Soybeans

A lower soy oil market provided some resistance for soybean markets. “Soybeans had a back and forth day with it finishing modestly higher,” Br…

Soybeans

Soybeans rose higher overnight and remain up this morning to start the week. “Uncertain weather could send November beans closer to $15”, Tota…

Soybeans

“The soybean market traded finished the day lower, despite a lower than expected acreage number,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices …

Soybeans

The soybean crop is 63% good/excellent as of Tuesday’s progress report, but “got taken to the woodshed” yesterday, Blue Line Futures said. “We…

Soybeans

The soybeans complex is expected to trade sideways as world supplies are tight and biofuels are in demand, according to Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging.

Soybeans

Soybean futures “were relatively calm overnight after a volatile week of action,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Chinese soymeal and soybean impo…

Soybeans

USDA reported a lower-than-expected soybean acreage number. The trade really missed this, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Plantings were …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News