Soybeans continued their recovery, supported by weather forecasts for hot, dry weather in many areas, but did see a selloff at closing time with some maps showing rain chances. “Soybeans joined in on the weather market action, with a selloff into the close, but like corn they kept the overnight gap open,” Jim Warren with CHS Hedging, said.
“Word that China will lockdown some areas due to new cases of Covid offered resistance,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Noon GFS map added rains for central US Midwest also offered resistance. Our weather guy doubts rains will fall there this weekend. Fact USDA could lower US 2022 soybean acres and US 2022/23 carryout offered late support.”