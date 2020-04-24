“China’s buying is a positive force and could be strong just ahead,” The Hightower Report said this morning.
Steve Wagner of CHS Hedging says soybeans could go up 8 to 10 cents on China buying. Soybeans were higher overnight as China is planning on buying 10 mmt of soybeans for it state reserves according to government sources. China bought 198 tmt of soybeans from the U.S. yesterday for the 2019-20 marketing year, Wagner said.
In Argentina, low water levels on the Parana River are forcing exporters to load ships with less grain/soy, further limiting the country’s exports, Allendale said.