January soybean crush reports are showing record highs for last month, Allendale said. Crush is at a record-high of 176.94 mln bushels, a 2.1 mln increase from last month, while oil stocks are up to 2.013 bln pounds, a 256 mln pound increase from last month.
After news about the China trade and demand possibilities, soybeans are struggling to take off still, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “Given the China story yesterday, I am a bit baffled as to why wheat rallies and soybeans can’t,” he said.