Argentina is expected to release details of their soy dollar plan tomorrow according to Reuters. The plan involves the government giving farmers a higher exchange rate to incentivize farmers to sell their soybeans, according to Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.
It’s interesting that US crushers may need to import Brazil soybeans for soyoil demand. Argentina may also import a record 10 mmt Brazil soybeans. There is talk of low quality and green beans in Argentina., according to Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.