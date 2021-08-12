“Soybeans traded higher after the report today, although the USDA report was less exciting for them compared to corn,” Michaela White, with CHS Hedging, said. “The yield was lowered slightly, but when paired with other changes on the balance sheet including the increased beginning stocks and decreased crush and exports it led to an unchanged ending stocks number.”
Analysts continued to watch trade news.
“U.S. farmer selling increased near session highs,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Trade will need to see lower U.S. 21/22 crop/carryout to trade over today’s high. USDA estimated China 20/21 imports at 97 mmt vs 98 in July. The 21/22 imports estimated near 101.”