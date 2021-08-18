 Skip to main content
Soybeans

“Soybeans were weaker across the board today but managed to pull off the lows of the day,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “There continues to be strong amounts of rain forecasted for the upper midwest that would still benefit much of the crop, but some damage is irreversible.”

“There is talk US 20/21 soybean carryout could increase due to lower crush,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “There is also talk US 21/22 soybean demand could drop due to increase competition from Brazil and lower China imports. Weekly US soybean export sales are estimated near 1,000-1,800 mt vs 1,120 last week.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

