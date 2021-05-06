“Soybeans traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “…Talk of higher demand for US soybean crush and higher World vegoil prices helped push prices higher. New money continues to pour into the market on concern about US summer weather. USDA May supply and demand report is approaching.”
“November Soybean futures reached new contract highs over the course of trade Thursday,” John Wesley Willson, with CHS Hedging, said. “The drivers of the market are very similar to corn in that dryness domestically is supporting futures. There is also an acreage battle in play and so the strength in corn has helped support new crop soybean futures.”