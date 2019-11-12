Soybean futures broke down below technical support on the lack of bullish news, said Blue Line Futures. It expects there likely could be a “positive spin” today coming after President Trump’s speech on U.S. Trade Policy at the Economic Club of New York.
Elsewhere, while South American weather conditions look favorable for soybeans as rains have fallen over a large portion of Brazil and forecasts show widespread rains expected for Brazil and Argentina, Sanderson said, the east central portion of Brazil is dry and looks to remain dry in the extended forecasts.