Slight drawdowns of Brazil’s soybean crop are starting to creep into yield forecasts as weather concerns linger, John Payne of Daniel’s Trading said. “Dr. Michael Cordonnier the agronomist who focuses on South America adjusted the bean crop down from 132 to 130 MMT (still huge) while reducing corn from 104 MMT to 102,” Payne said. “I expect this is just the beginning as he lists a huge amount of acres under stressed out conditions.”
A bounce back today is “common” after yesterday’s huge drop in soybean prices, Total Farm Marketing said, “but technical traders may view the reversal as a reason to liquidate long positions.”