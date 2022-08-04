People are also reading…
Soybean markets are now back above their 200-day moving averages, CHS Hedging said. “The strong performance of nearby futures does seem to hint that some export business was booked today.”
Volatility in the soybean market “continues to increase, Total Farm Marketing said. The market took heavy losses to start the week, and buyers are stepping in now. “There wasn’t a whole lot of news to back up this rally, but open interest has made a noticeable jump, pointing to the possibility of some short squeezing.”