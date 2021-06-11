Soybean prices are mixed this morning trading within the ranges of Thursday after USDA unexpectedly lowered U.S. soybean crush and failed to increase exports, Total Farm Marketing said.
After digesting the WASDE report overnight, soybeans start the day 9 to 17 cent lower from overnight as profit taking is expected today, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said.
Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging sees soybeans heading lower today, after the USDA made slight increases to old and new crop ending stocks and a large storm system moving through much of North and South Dakota this morning.