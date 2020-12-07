With the net long position in the soybean market and after the November rally, the chance of long liquidation is high, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. “It’s one of the biggest rallies in the last decade,” he said. “That provides a good long-term backdrop but I wouldn’t be surprised to see a pullback in the market.”
A failure to break the $12 mark in the soybean futures market “has caused a setback” in the market, Total Farm Marketing said. With no new daily sales to China, the “market is uneasy.”