Soybeans

Higher soybean futures are dropping crush margins to their lows seen in February, Total Farm Marketing said. “The trade’s sights are set on the planting pace which is expected to make strides toward catching up, except possibly in North Dakota and northern Minnesota where wet conditions prevail in some areas.”

Soybean markets are being “restrained” by a weak soy oil price, CHS Hedging said, as crush is down over 90 cents since April. “Indonesia will remove their export ban on palm oil next Monday, as supplies are said to now exceed domestic demand.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

