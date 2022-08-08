People are also reading…
“Soybeans were mixed with the September finishing slightly higher while the rest of the curve was lower,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “The September stayed firm for much of the day as it appears the market is trying to get some old crop bushels bought. November finished right at $14.”
"It was a relatively quiet day for soybeans, with a relatively disappointing close,” Total Farm Marketing said. “… Long term, the new energy bill should help green fuels, soybean oil included, and this should support the bean market. On a bearish note, there were recent rains in parts of Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois, which should help the crop as pods begin to fill.”