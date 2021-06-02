“The soybean market traded higher on borrowed strength from the crude oil, palm oil and soyoil markets,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Soyoil gains strength from increased usage for biofuels. Stocks remain tight going into the summer months. With ideas of increased corn acres, the beans acres could remain tight.”
“World soybean exports to China were near 1.8 mmt last week,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Year to date exports are near 69 mmt or up 6 pct from last year. USDA is forecasting a 1.5 pct Increase. There is little new data coming out of China but last weeks soybean crush was estimated near 2.1 mmt.”