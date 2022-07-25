A drop in China buying of U.S. soybeans has offered resistance to soy prices. The Weekly Export Inspections will be out this morning to start to mood for this week, Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise report today.
Soybeans are higher to start the morning, getting support from other commodities as weather forecasts this week anticipates little rain in the Corn Belt, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said this morning.
The technical action on Friday was somewhat positive, and the port bombing at Odessa might provide some support for grain markets. With the weather outlook short-term is still bearish but the weather after August 7 will be important, so aggressive short-term traders could consider buying November soybeans into the short-term, The Hightower Report said today.