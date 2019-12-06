“Soybeans traded higher overnight, drawing on optimism about a U.S.-China trade deal,” said Michaela White of CHS Hedging. Her outlook calls for soybeans to go 6 to 8 cents higher.
Reuter reported earlier today that China said it will waive import tariffs for some soybeans and pork shipments from the United States, as the two sides try to thrash out an agreement to defuse their protracted trade war. The tariff waivers were based on applications by individual firms for U.S. soybeans and pork imports, the finance ministry said in a statement, citing a decision by the country's cabinet, Allendale said.