People are also reading…
The bean market has been impressive in the assault on higher prices with bean meals all-time new high a very unexpected feature of trade this month, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. With world recession and lower world demand the biggest talking points of the winter, bean meal has found both demand and significant speculative investment to spark the rally.
Agricensus says Paranagua, Brazil soybean basis has turned negative for the first time in 19 months, as better crops and rain delays have caused a logistical bottleneck, reported Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging.