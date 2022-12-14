 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Soybeans

People are also reading…

Analysts have some demand optimism for soybeans. “The soybean market was firmer from demand optimism over the next 30-60 days, until the Brazilian soybean harvest is ramped up,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional support from strength in the crude oil and soymeal markets.”

"Soybean futures ended little changed,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Market trying to balance dry Argentina and South Brazil weather versus talk of slower soybean export demand to China. Soymeal gained on soyoil. This despite higher palmoil prices due to lower Malaysian stocks and higher exports.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Soybeans

“The soybean market tumbled on Argentina rain events over the weekend,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional pressure f…

Soybeans

“Soybean meal closed higher for a seventh consecutive session, and soybean futures traded above November highs,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedg…

Soybeans

“Soybean meal continued its impressive rally, trading to its highest since April,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “January futures co…

Soybeans

Even though soy exports were down last week, “soybeans are trading higher this morning, aided by strength in its product,” Jim Warren of CHS H…

Soybeans

Soybean markets are higher, “but may be susceptible to a pullback,” CHS Hedging said, after a strong run this week. “Argentina’s government sa…

Soybeans

Soybean oil has been pressured by spread unwinding after unfriendly biofuel EPA mandates, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Soybeans

Soybeans are finding “decent demand,” CHS Hedging said, and bouts of fund buying have helped the market rebound. “The rally in the soyoil mark…

Soybeans

Soybeans are higher today and in his outlook, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said he expects that trend to continue “getting support from soy…

Soybeans

“Soybean futures rose once again today and we’re seeing multi-month highs,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Meal saw sharp gains as well…

Soybeans

China is relaxing some covid rules, which may be helping the bounce in soybean, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News