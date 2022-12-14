People are also reading…
Analysts have some demand optimism for soybeans. “The soybean market was firmer from demand optimism over the next 30-60 days, until the Brazilian soybean harvest is ramped up,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional support from strength in the crude oil and soymeal markets.”
"Soybean futures ended little changed,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Market trying to balance dry Argentina and South Brazil weather versus talk of slower soybean export demand to China. Soymeal gained on soyoil. This despite higher palmoil prices due to lower Malaysian stocks and higher exports.”