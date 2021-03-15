 Skip to main content
Soybeans

Even with the 8.3% jump in planted acreage that the USDA has forecast for the coming year, the yield of 50.8 bushels per acre used by the USDA in their Outlook Forum (and considered trendline) would result in ending stocks of 145 million bushels and a stocks/usage ratio of 3.2%.

This would be the second-lowest stocks/usage ratio on record, with this year and 2013/14 being the lowest, according to The Hightower Report.

Ahead of the NOPA crush reports, analysts are expecting to see 168.61 million bushels of beans crushed by NOPA members through February, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. If realized that would be the largest Feb crush on record. Comparisons to January are not valid due to fewer processing days in the month. The average pre report estimate for soy oil stocks is 1.84 billion pounds versus 1.922 billion pounds in February 2020.

