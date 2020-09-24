“Soybeans traded lower despite record weekly US soybean export sales,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Some feel selloff was due to lack of new daily soybean export sales, weak technical action and approaching US harvest. US 2 week and 30 day weather forecast calls for below normal rains.”
“The weekly Export Sales report from USDA showed 3.195 MMT of beans were booked on the week ending Sept. 17,” Brugler Marketing said. “The trade was looking for 2-3 MMT with 1.609 MMT already announced. The report included an additional 565,100 MT of sales to China that were not part of the previous daily announcements.”