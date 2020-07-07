New crop soybean futures sprang higher on Sunday night but failed to get follow through during normal trading hours Monday, not a great sign for the Bull camp, in the near term, said Blue Line Grain Express. “Hot and dry has been the headline that has helped prices reach multi-month highs but looking past a headline and realizing it is July in the Midwest has put a limit on the premium,” Blue Line said.
Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging is looking at lower trade today based on “softer energy and related oil markets”.