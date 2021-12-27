 Skip to main content
Reuters News reported last week that China’s November soybean imports from the United States surged from October as the effects of the export disruptions from Hurricane Ida earlier this year started to clear. China, the world’s top buyer of soybeans, brought in 3.63 million metric tons of the oilseed from the United States in November, up from only 775,300 in October, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

Soybean export sales were soft last week, a marketing year low, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Accumulated soybean exports are down and the U.S. export window will close sooner than typically this year because Brazil will have an early harvest.

