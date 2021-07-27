China is being rumored back to the export market, adding to strength in the soybean market, Blue Line Futures said. Prices are nearly 50 cents off yesterday’s lows, so there is optimism. “Weather continues to be monitored very closely, hot and dry continues to be the trend for the Northern Plains,” they said.
Expect weather to continue to support the soybean market, Pattie Uhrich of CHS Hedging said, as conditions ratings dropped on Monday. The Good-to-excellent rating sits at 58%, down two points from last week.